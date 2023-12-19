Azerbaijani Air Force UAV Units Performs Training Flights (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) units of the Azerbaijani Air Force have carried out training flights following the training plan approved by the Defense Minister, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the ministry.

"The UAV personnel conducted aerial reconnaissance along the planned paths and, after determining the coordinates of the conditional enemy's ground targets, destroyed them with accurate air strikes, among other things. All of the tasks assigned in the exercise were completed satisfactorily," the ministry said in a statement.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

<p></p>