Azerbaijani Air Force UAV Units Performs Training Flights (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19.
Unmanned Aerial
Vehicle (UAV) units of the Azerbaijani Air Force have carried out
training flights following the training plan approved by the
Defense Minister, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the
ministry.
"The UAV personnel conducted aerial reconnaissance along the
planned paths and, after determining the coordinates of the
conditional enemy's ground targets, destroyed them with accurate
air strikes, among other things. All of the tasks assigned in the
exercise were completed satisfactorily," the ministry said in a
statement.
