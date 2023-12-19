Installation Of Polling Stations In Liberated Territories Of Azerbaijan Completed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The process of
establishing polling stations in the liberated territories of
Azerbaijan has been completed, said Central Election Commission
Chairman Mazahir Panahov during today's meeting of the CEC,
Trend reports.
According to him, the necessary conditions have been created at
all polling stations across the country to hold elections in
accordance with the law.
In the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, 26
polling stations have been established in 9 electoral
districts.
In connection with the extraordinary presidential elections to
be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, following the procedure
established by the CEC, the deadline for establishing polling
stations in military units located outside populated areas, on
ships sailing under the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan,
on oil and gas production platforms located in the Azerbaijani
sector of the Caspian Sea (if the number of voters exceeds 50
people), in places of temporary stay of voters (in hospitals,
sanatoriums, health centers, etc.).
According to the calendar plan of main actions and measures on
the preparation and holding of extraordinary elections by the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, these polling stations
should be established not less than 50 days before the voting day,
i.e., until December 19, 2023.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree calling for an extraordinary presidential
election in the country on February 7, 2024.
