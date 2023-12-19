Nobel Energy Supports Educational Initiative To Empower High-Potential Youth From Low-Income Families

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nobel Energy (part of NEQSOL Holding) is pleased to announce its support for an educational program aimed to discover and equip 30 high-potential youth from underprivileged families aspiring to attend top-ranked international universities with the required knowledge and skills.

The program, which is implemented by a qualified and successful education company Roof Academic Training, will see the support of exceptionally talented young minds from low-income families in their pursuit of higher education in high-ranking universities. In addition to preparation for critical exams such as IELTS, SAT, GRE, GMAT, and TOEFL, the program also takes in assistance in the processes of university and scholarship applications.

The program targets students applying to universities in the 2023-2024 academic year, with plans to continue their studies abroad in September 2024.

Selection for the scholarship project has started, and it is being conducted through a meticulous 6-stage process, including initial questionnaire evaluation, English language proficiency level check, personal interview, expert opinion, home-family visit, and final evaluation. Throughout these stages, candidates are assessed based on academic performance, extracurricular activities, social security level, potential, desire, and activity, serving as the primary criteria for evaluation.

Vugar Samadli, CEO of Nobel Energy, said: "The initiative fully aligns with both the country's and Nobel Energy's vision to empower youth to secure placements in high-ranking universities to contribute to the development of human capital in our country. This successful program, that has already helped to nurture educational aspirations of a number of high-potential youth from low-income families, reflects our commitment and humble contribution to building a more resilient and brighter future in Azerbaijan."