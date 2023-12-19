Nobel Energy Supports Educational Initiative To Empower High-Potential Youth From Low-Income Families

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) Nobel Energy (part of NEQSOL Holding) is pleased to announce its
support for an educational program aimed to discover and equip 30
high-potential youth from underprivileged families aspiring to
attend top-ranked international universities with the required
knowledge and skills.
The program, which is implemented by a qualified and successful
education company Roof Academic Training, will see the support of
exceptionally talented young minds from low-income families in
their pursuit of higher education in high-ranking universities. In
addition to preparation for critical exams such as IELTS, SAT, GRE,
GMAT, and TOEFL, the program also takes in assistance in the
processes of university and scholarship applications.
The program targets students applying to universities in the
2023-2024 academic year, with plans to continue their studies
abroad in September 2024.
Selection for the scholarship project has started, and it is
being conducted through a meticulous 6-stage process, including
initial questionnaire evaluation, English language proficiency
level check, personal interview, expert opinion, home-family visit,
and final evaluation. Throughout these stages, candidates are
assessed based on academic performance, extracurricular activities,
social security level, potential, desire, and activity, serving as
the primary criteria for evaluation.
Vugar Samadli, CEO of Nobel Energy, said: "The initiative fully
aligns with both the country's and Nobel Energy's vision to empower
youth to secure placements in high-ranking universities to
contribute to the development of human capital in our country. This
successful program, that has already helped to nurture educational
aspirations of a number of high-potential youth from low-income
families, reflects our commitment and humble contribution to
building a more resilient and brighter future in Azerbaijan."
MENAFN19122023000187011040ID1107625660
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.