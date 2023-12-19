AZAL Recommends Purchasing Tickets From Baku To Nakhchivan In Advance Due To The Holiday

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) In anticipation of the expected increase in air travel demand en
route Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku during the New Year and World
Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day, AZAL offers valuable advice for those
intending to travel between these cities. It is highly recommended
to book your tickets in advance.
During peak periods of air traffic, passenger volume and flight
demand tend to be high. Consequently, the airline suggests that
passengers proactively purchase their tickets in advance to
guarantee the best choice of departure time and avoid any potential
inconveniences.
Tickets can be booked on the airline's official website , via the renewed mobile app
or purchased at AZAL ticket offices.
Furthermore, the airline has produced a comprehensive video
tutorial detailing the ticket purchasing process on the website.
The tutorial is available at .
For any additional questions, passengers can contact the call
center via email at [email protected] or reach out
through WhatsApp at +994(55) 204 65 54.
