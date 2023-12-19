EU imposes 12th round of restrictions on Russia over Ukraine war

(MENAFN) In response to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, the European Union (EU) announced on Monday its imposition of new sanctions, marking the 12th round of measures since the conflict began almost two years ago. The latest sanctions target multiple sectors of the Russian economy, more than 140 officials and organizations, and aim to address loopholes previously exploited by Moscow to bypass punitive measures. The EU's actions include restrictions on the lucrative diamonds industry, affecting both natural and synthetic diamonds, along with additional measures to tighten controls on various goods and technologies.



Starting January 1, 2024, the EU prohibits the import, purchase, or transfer of Russian non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds, as well as diamond jewelry. The ban encompasses diamonds originating in Russia, exported from Russia, or transiting through Russia, along with diamonds processed elsewhere but linked to Russian sources. The EU estimates the diamond sector's value to Moscow at around $4.5 billion annually.



In addition to targeting the diamonds industry, the EU imposed measures to strengthen restrictions on the export of certain goods to Russia. EU companies are now obligated to include clauses in their contracts preventing the export of specific items, particularly "sensitive goods and technology" with potential military applications in Ukraine. The sanctions also expand the list of restricted items banned for export to Russia, including additional chemicals, lithium batteries, specific electric motors relevant to drone manufacturing, and certain machine tools and parts.



Furthermore, the EU tightened regulations on imports into the bloc of goods that generate significant revenue for Russia, such as copper and aluminum wire, foil, tubes, pipes, and liquefied propane. These measures aim to hinder Russia's ability to evade EU sanctions and strengthen the economic pressure on Moscow, aligning with the EU's strategy to deter further aggression and encourage a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

