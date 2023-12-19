European Commission grants USD70M to nations accommodating Ukrainian refugees

(MENAFN) The European Commission has declared that the distribution of over USD70 million (EUR65 million) to four nations accommodating Ukrainian people escaping the Russian antagonism against Ukraine.



This is mentioned in a declaration issued on the webpage of the European Commission, as a Ukrainian newsletter reported.



The declaration states: “The European Commission has decided last week to make available over €65 million from the Asylum Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF) to support Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, and Romania in hosting people fleeing the Russian aggression against Ukraine.”



The European Commission stresses that the resolution acts in accordance with a targeted call for funding the developments which’s goal is to relieve the weight on the accommodating capability of these Member States and to assist them in ensuring that recipients of the transient safeguard obtain the needed support, services, and help.



The statement also noted: “Bulgaria, Czechia, Poland, and Romania can now use this additional funding from the EU budget to help beneficiaries of temporary protection move out of collective accommodation towards private housing, by supporting them financially during the transition period, with language and vocational training, as well with as access to social and health services. Member States agencies, civil society organizations and international organizations can start implementing their projects already as of today. The funding will be subject to the respective monitoring and control systems of the EU financial framework.”

