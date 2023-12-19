Court support NewRange Copper Nickel's permit for copper-nickel mine

(MENAFN) The Minnesota Court of Appeals delivered a significant win for NewRange Copper Nickel on Monday by affirming a decision from a state agency to grant a major permit for the proposed copper-nickel mine known as NewRange. The project, a USD1 billion open-pit mine near Babbitt with a processing plant near Hoyt Lakes, represents Minnesota's first venture into copper-nickel mining. The joint venture, previously known as PolyMet and now renamed NewRange Copper Nickel, is equally shared between Swiss commodities giant Glencore and Canada-based Teck Resources.



The focus of the recent series of appeals centered on whether the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency adequately considered the potential expansion plans of the developers when issuing an air emissions permit in 2019. The court had previously ordered a closer examination of this issue. In its ruling, the court stated that the agency's updated findings demonstrated a careful consideration of relevant factors, leading regulators to conclude that there was no reason to deny the permit.



NewRange Copper Nickel welcomed the court's decision, emphasizing that the company is committed to complying with the permit conditions. However, the broader project continues to face legal and regulatory challenges, with key permits, including the overarching "permit to mine," wetlands destruction permit, and water pollution permit, still entangled in ongoing legal and regulatory proceedings.



Environmental groups have accused the developers of engaging in "sham permitting," pointing to securities filings that hinted at potential expansion scenarios. Critics express concerns about the environmental risks associated with mining untapped copper, nickel, and platinum-group metal reserves in northeastern Minnesota, emphasizing the potential for acid mine drainage. The court's decision adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing legal battles surrounding the project, with other crucial permits still pending resolution.



As the legal landscape evolves, stakeholders closely watch the fate of the proposed copper-nickel mine, considering both its potential economic contributions and the environmental implications associated with resource extraction in the region.

