Qatar Charity Distributes 23K Aid Vouchers To Refugees In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -Qatar Charity (QC) office in Jordan launched the "Like One Body" Campaign, which distributed foodstuff and clothing vouchers to refugees, who are struggling difficult economic conditions to alleviate their dilemma and suffering.In a statement on Tuesday, QC General Supervisor of Jordan Office, Saleh Al-Marri, said the number of food vouchers reached 20,000, worth JD900,000, which were disseminated to approximately 100,000 beneficiaries.Meanwhile, he noted 3, 000 clothing vouchers, which are worth JD135,000, were distributed to about 15,000 beneficiaries in the Kingdom's various governorates.Al-Marri added that the winter aid for the year 2023/2024 within the campaign features distribution of food parcels and vouchers, blankets, heaters, heating fuel, as well as clothing vouchers.