Jordan's University Calendar Standardized For 2Nd Semester-HEC

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -Jordan's Higher Education Council (HEC) on Tuesday decided to standardize the university calendar for the second semester of the academic year 2023-2024.According to a HEC statement, the second semester in Jordan's public universities will begin on February 18, while the actual teaching process will start on February 25.As for private universities, the semester will begin on February 25 and teaching will embark on March 3.

