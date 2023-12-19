Jaghbir: Jordan's Industrial Sector Employs 250K Workers

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -Head of Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Fathi Jaghbir, said Jordanian industry employs more than a quarter million workers, 90% are Jordanians.Jaghbir added that this figure indicates that the industrial sector is the most capable business to generate more job opportunities if its exports increase.Jaghbir made the remarks during a meeting organized by Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) to introduce the key achievements of its Recruitment Unit in the Kingdom's industrial sector.Jaghbir noted supporting Jordan's productive sectors can contribute to alleviate the Kingdom's unemployment problem, which poses a "growing" threat to societal security.According to an ACI statement on Tuesday, Jaghbir indicated that the next phase of the unit's work will see an expansion of its activities to cover southern governorates and automate its services by launching e-recruitment platform during the next month.During the meeting, the unit's key achievements were reviewed, which were primarily employing 547 people in Jordan's factories, at least 30% were women.He added that the unit also held career days, trained 141 job seekers on life skills, and granted a transportation allowance for 174 others to maintain their jobs.The unit, whose services benefited 40 industrial companies, also conducted a study on the reasons for young people's reluctance to work in factories.