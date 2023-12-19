Jordanian, U.S. Military Chiefs Talk Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, held talks on Tuesday with Gen. Charles Brown, Chairman of the United States Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his accompanying delegation.During the meeting, Huneiti and Brown explored areas of military collaboration and discussed various topics of mutual interest. They also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, with a focus on advancing the shared interests of the armed forces of both nations.Brown and his delegation received briefings highlighting the ongoing development and modernization efforts in the Jordan Armed Forces. These initiatives are aligned with the evolving regional dynamics across different spheres.