King, In Phone Call, Congratulates Egypt President On Re-Election

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 19 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah, in a phone call on Tuesday, congratulated Egypt President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on his re-election.His Majesty stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Egypt, expressing keenness to continue advancing them and expanding prospects for further cooperation.The phone call covered the importance of maintaining coordination on issues of mutual concern, for the benefit of the two countries' interests and in service of Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause.The King expressed his best wishes to President El Sisi as he continues to lead Egypt toward further progress and prosperity.