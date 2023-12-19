Solidvue, Korea's Exclusive Developer Of Lidar Sensor Chips Showcasing World-Class Technological Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidVue Inc., Korea's exclusive enterprise specialized in CMOS LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) sensor IC development, once again proved its global technological prowess by announcing its achievement of two LiDAR-related papers being accepted at the upcoming 'ISSCC (International Solid-State Circuits Conference) 2024'.

"SolidVue's LiDAR sensor chip and demonstration images (Photo=SolidVue)"

Continue Reading

Established in 2020, SolidVue focuses on designing SoCs (System-on-Chip) for LiDAR sensors that comprehensively assesses the shapes and distances of surrounding objects. This is a pivotal technology assured to see significant growth in industries such as but not limited to autonomous vehicles and smart cities.

Jaehyuk Choi, the CEO of SolidVue, disclosed the company's development of Solid-State LiDAR sensor chips, aiming to replace all components of traditional mechanical LiDAR with semiconductors. This innovation is expected to reduce volume by up to one-tenth and costs by around one-hundredth compared to the aforementioned mechanical LiDAR.

Utilizing its proprietary CMOS SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) technology, SolidVue's LiDAR sensor chips flawlessly detect even minute particles of light, enhancing measurement precision. The company focuses on all LiDAR detection ranges (short, medium, long), notably making advancements in the medium-to-long distance sector suited for autonomous vehicles and robotics. By the third quarter of this year, they meticulously developed an Engineering Sample (ES) of a Solid-State LiDAR sensor chip capable of measuring up to 150 meters, and are aiming for mass production by the end of 2024.

Choi emphasized SolidVue's independent development of various core technologies such as SPAD devices, LiDAR sensor architectures, and integrated image signal processors, while also highlighting the advantage of SolidVue's single-chip design in cost and size reduction compared to the multi-chip setup of traditional mechanical LiDAR sensors.

SolidVue's technological prowess has been repeatedly acknowledged at the ISSCC, marking a remarkable achievement for a Korean fabless company. At the forthcoming ISSCC 2024, SolidVue is set to showcase its groundbreaking advancements, including a 50-meter mid-range Solid-State LiDAR sensor that features a resolution of 320x240 pixels and optimized memory efficiency. Additionally, a 10-meter short-range Flash LiDAR will be presented, characterized by its 160x120 pixel resolution and an ultra-low power consumption of 3-uW per pixel. These significant innovations are the result of collaborative efforts between SolidVue, Sungkyunkwan University, and UNIST.

Ahead of full product commercialization, SolidVue's focal point is securing domestic and international clients as well as attracting investments. In January, they plan to make their debut at the 'CES 2024', the world's largest electronics exhibition, by showcasing their 150-m LiDAR sensor chip ES products with the aim of initiating discussions and collaborations with leading global LiDAR suppliers.

Since its establishment, SolidVue has secured a cumulative $6 million in investments. Key Korean VCs such as KDB Bank, Smilegate Investment, Quantum Ventures Korea, Quad Ventures, among others, have participated as financial investors. Additionally, Furonteer, a company specializing in automated equipment for automotive camera modules, joined as SolidVue's first strategic investor.

CEO Choi stated, "Aligning with the projected surge in LiDAR demand post-2026, we are laying the groundwork for product commercialization." He added, "We are heavily engaged in joint research and development with major Korean corporations, discussing numerous LiDAR module supply deals, and exploring collaborations with global companies for overseas market penetration."

CONTACT:

[email protected]



SOURCE SolidVue INC.