S&P Global Market Intelligence Receives Awards For Data, Solutions And Publishing Excellence

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced it has been recognized for excellence in data, regulatory reporting and sustainability solutions and publishing excellence by financial publications and trade associations. In addition, S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked sixth in the Chartis RiskTech100 2024.
"I am so proud of our teams and the incredible number of industry recognitions we have achieved this year as a result of continued investment in our products and services, the leveraging of the broad capabilities we now have in Market Intelligence and across S&P Global, and the intensified focus on innovation and delivering for our customers," said Adam Kansler, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.
S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division within S&P Global that provides information services and solutions to global markets, was recognized for the following awards:
2023 B2B Marketing Awards Most Commercially Successful Campaign Silver Winner:
Set the Pace persona marketing campaign, 2022
2023 Canadian RegTech Awards:
International RegTech Company of the Year – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Asia Risk Awards:
Margining Solution of the Year
Asset Servicing Times Industry Excellence Awards 2023:
Data Provider of the Year
Banking Tech Awards 2023:
Best Digital Solution Provider – RegTech : S&P Global Market Intelligence: S&P Global KY3P®
Business Intelligence Group 2023 Sustainability Awards:
Sustainability Product of the Year : Nature & Biodiversity Risk Solutions - in collaboration with S&P Global Sustainable1
Chartis RiskTech100 2024:
6th place – S&P Global Market Intelligence
Data Management Insight Awards USA 2023:
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side Best Corporate Actions Solution
Data Management Insight Awards Europe 2023:
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution
ETF Express US Awards 2023:
Best ETF Back Office Tech Provider Best ETF Middle Office Tech Provider
Hedgeweek US Awards 2023:
Best Data Provider – Overall
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Green Fintech Competition:
Best Climate Risk Management: Climate Credit Analytics
Involve:
Outstanding Future Leaders Role Model List – Emily Jasper, Director, Company Information Services, S&P Global Market Intelligence
MarCom Awards:
Overall Team Achievement: Body of Work Platinum winner – Marketing & Customer Experience (CX) Team
Momentum ITSMA announces 2023 Marketing Excellence Awards Gold award winner:
Building Best-in-Class Marketing Organizations
On24 "Webinars that Rocked 2023":
Reaching New Altitudes: Conquering Credit & Risk Challenges in Europe
RegTech 100:
S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
RegTech Insight USA Awards 2023:
Best Solution for Buy-Side Regulatory Compliance – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Regulation Asia:
Best FRTB Solution – Traded Market Risk Best Due Diligence & Third-Party Risk Solution – KY3P®
Risk Technology Awards 2023:
Markets regulatory reporting system of the year – S&P Global Market Intelligence Cappitech
Securities Finance Times Industry Excellence Awards:
European Data Provider of the Year Asian Data Provider of the Year
Tabbie Awards:
2023 Editor's Column: Bronze – The Journal of Commerce 2023 Front Cover, Illustration: Bronze – The Journal of Commerce 2023 Feature Article: Top 25 Issues : Honorable Mention – The Journal of Commerce
WatersTechnology Buy-side Technology Awards 2023:
Best buy-side data management product – EDM Best buy-side managed data service – iLEVEL Managed Data Services
