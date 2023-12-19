(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Supply Chain Optimisation: Making Manufacturing More Sustainable" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
This briefing provides insight into the Sustainable Manufacturing trend, exploring the manufacturing sectors with the greatest environmental impact, solutions to improve the sustainability of the manufacturing sector, and potential hurdles that companies are facing when implementing sustainable manufacturing solutions.
The report offers a unique insight into key trends shaping the industry world-wide and in the largest markets. Aimed at strategists and planners, it draws on the vast information resources to give top line insight across manufacturing, B2B and services sectors.
Key Market Insights
Sustainability is among the top priorities for companies
67% of companies globally in the International's Sustainability Survey 2023 indicated they have sustainability initiatives in place, with around one third of respondents stating that their company plans future investment in sustainability and product design changes.
Both external and internal factors are supporting sustainability initiatives
External pressure from consumers, legislators and competitors is driving investment in sustainability initiatives. At the same time, companies expect financial benefits, cost savings and improved employee satisfaction from sustainability investments.
Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors have the greatest impact on the environment
Analysis of industry's cost structure indicates that energy-intensive sectors and the ones using large quantities of energy or resource-intensive B2B goods in their production processes have the greatest impact on the environment. A shift to cleaner energy, greener alternatives and adjustments in production processes can help to significantly reduce the overall environmental impact of the manufacturing sector.
Digital tools, automation and production improvements will help to improve sustainability
Improved production efficiency, greater supply chain transparency and elimination of transportation bottlenecks are expected to help achieve sustainable manufacturing goals in the long term. Such production changes help to improve resource efficiency and, at the same time, contribute to lower operating costs.
Better communication and collaboration are needed to reach sustainability goals
Lack of consumer willingness to pay more, financial constraints and internal problems, such as a lack of corporate vision, are identified as key hurdles for sustainability initiatives. Improved communication with consumers and better collaboration within the company can help to alleviate some of the challenges when implementing sustainability initiatives.
Product coverage: Agriculture, Business Services, Chemical Products, Construction and Real Estate, Education, Energy, Finance and Insurance, Food, Beverages and Tobacco, Forestry, Wood and Paper, Government and Membership Organizations, Healthcare and Social Services, Hi-tech Goods, Hotels and Restaurants, Household Goods, Information and Communications, Machinery, Metal Products, Non-metalic Mineral Products, Personal Services, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment, Recreation, Entertainment and Arts, Retail and Wholesale, Rubber and Plastic, Textile and Leather Products, Transport and Storage, Transport Equipment, Utilities and Recycling.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data..
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Scope Key findings Sustainability is among the top priorities for companies globally External pressures and internal motivations drive investment in sustainability
Sustainability in manufacturing
Manufacturing sector contributes significantly to the global emissions and waste Manufacturing sustainability index: Measuring manufacturing sector's environmental impact Energy-intensive manufacturing sectors have the highest impact on environment High use of energy, water and chemicals hurts sustainability of B2B sectors Companies focus on cost-efficient solutions and product changes to improve sustainability
Four strategies to improve sustainability
Key strategies for manufacturers to improve sustainability Digital strategies are top priority for companies and can help to improve sustainability Case study: SABIC uses blockchain to reduce emissions Production localisation and alternative modes of transport can reduce environmental impact Case study: Delfzijl chemicals cluster helps to reduce environmental impact More efficient transportation network offers cost savings and lower emissions Case study: MAN Truck & Bus offers digital tools for clients to improve fleet management Sustainable automation helps to do more with the same resources Case study: Volvo and Fanuc deploy new industrial robots
Overcoming the challenges
Consumer unwillingness to pay more and internal challenges hinder sustainability initiatives Improved communication can help to improve consumer trust Financial problems is the main internal issue hindering sustainability initiatives Greater collaboration can help to create common vision on sustainability goals Collaboration within the company and small-scale changes reduce financial uncertainty
Conclusion
Key findings Sustainable Manufacturing: How to win Evolution of sustainable manufacturing Questions we are asking
