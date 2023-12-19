Confidential Artists Issues Statement Debunking Saint Von Colucci’S Secret Society Contract And Replacement Rumors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York City, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Confidential Artists's managers have released a full statement in regards to the false rumors being spread online involving its artist, Saint Von Colucci.

According to the statement, Colucci has not signed a work contract with the organization Secret Society and has not been replaced by another person.

Confidential's managers debunk all the rumors in detail in a press release posted on the PRLOG website.

Saint Von Colucci has been the target of malicious trolls, hackers, and conspiracy theorists recently, who have maliciously created and spread false rumors about the artist solely to harm his career and reputation.

Colucci is managed by Confidential Artists and is currently working on a secret project to be released in 2024.

Confidential Artist is a full-service artist management firm based in Los Angeles, California.

Saint Von Colucci (real name: Erich Saint Colucci Lima) is a Canadian-Portuguese artist and entrepreneur based in New York City and Seoul, South Korea.

Confidential's full statement can be seen here .

