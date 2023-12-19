Award-Winning Cannabis Company MWG Holdings Proudly Sponsors Local Sacramento UFC MMA Champions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Retail Arm Perfect Union Celebrates UFC Champions Luana Santos and Billy Brand, and Upcoming Urijah Faber's A1 Combat Events

SACRAMENTO, CA, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – MWG Holdings Group, Inc. (“MWG Holdings” or“MWG”), owner and operator of Perfect Union and California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company and leading purpose-driven, locally-focused cannabis company with award-winning roots in the California medical and recreational markets, announced today the Company's retail brand Perfect Union is sponsoring Sacramento-based UFC champion fighters Luana Santos and Billy Brand. The Company is also thrilled to sponsor three more A1 combat series events in the Sacramento area.

“We're thrilled to support the female UFC champion fighter, Luana Santos, and the talented MMA fighter Billy Brand. Perfect Union is proud to partner with individuals who share our strong roots here in Sacramento and sponsor local A1 Combat events,” said Tom Sheridan, CEO of MWG Holdings.

Brazilian Pro MMA Fighter Luana Santos , a Sacramento resident, recently defeated Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 83. On Dec. 13, Santos visited and toured MWG's cultivation, Fireworx Farms. She shared about the tour on her Instagram page, writing that she was“impressed with all the care and how everything is done. You can find the best products at Perfect Union.”

Meet and Greet: Members of the media and the public are invited to meet Santos on Friday, Dec. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at Perfect Union Northside, 1508 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA.

MMA Fighter Billy Brand , also local to Sacramento, recently won Perfect Union's first sponsored A1 Combat series fight on Nov 18.

From December through January, Perfect Union is sponsoring Urijah Faber's A1 Combat series with thousands of fans in attendance:



A1 Combat 16



Date: Dec. 23, 2023



Time: All-day event

Location: Visalia Convention Center (Professional MMA), with access to UFC Fight pass subscribers.

Professional Muay Thai Kickboxing



Date: Jan. 13, 2024



Time: Doors open at 4 p.m.

Location: Doubletree Hotel Sacramento

A1 Combat 17



Date: Jan. 20, 2024



Time: Doors open at 4 p.m. Location: Sacramento State University, with access to UFC Fightpass subscribers.

Visit for schedules and ticketing information.

Perfect Union's parent company MWG, which stands for Magnolia Wellness Group, is a vertically integrated seed-to-sale cannabis platform bringing high-quality products to market. Based in Sacramento, CA, MWG operates 10 dispensaries across California and a 30,000-square-foot premium indoor cultivation facility. For more information, visit perfect-union .

About MWG Holdings

MWG Holdings Group, Inc. is a purpose-driven, locally-focused cannabis company in the California medical and recreational markets, with a flagship location in Sacramento, California. Founded in 2017 as the pioneering cannabis retail brand originally known as Magnolia Wellness, the brand has offered award-winning and best selling products with a focus on local community building, and giving back to their employees. Today, MWG's management team leverages over a decade of experience building profitable cannabis businesses, having raised millions in capital and bringing the company to cash flow positivity. The company has obtained scarce retail licenses and navigated local laws and regulations across Northern California and values building social welfare and outreach programs.

MWG owns and operates Perfect Union, California's largest wholly-owned cannabis company where guests enjoy a family-like atmosphere and wide range of products. Perfect Union boasts a robust portfolio of award-winning cannabis brands throughout its nine retail locations and offers a safe and welcoming environment where patrons can access high-quality products in-store, or via online order and pick up. MWG owns or controls a significant majority of its supply chain, including cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. Learn more at .

