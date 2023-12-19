Vortex Energy Announces Uplisting On The OTCQB

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX | OTC: VTECF | FRA: AA3) (" Vortex ” or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has successfully upgraded from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market.



The Company's common shares started trading on the OTCQB under the symbol“VTECF" as of the opening of the market on December 19, 2023. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VRTX" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "AA3".

Vortex Energy CEO, Paul Sparkes commented,“Being approved to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market is a milestone achievement for the company. We expect much greater visibility and transparency for our US investors, which we anticipate will allow us to reach a wider audience.”

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group, Inc., is a market designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the United States and abroad. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission, pass a minimum bid price test, maintain audited financials through a PCAOB registered firm, and undergo company verification and management certification on an annual basis.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinsons River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also evaluating technologies to efficiently store hydrogen or energy in salt caverns. Vortex also holds the Fire Eye Project, which is located in the Wollaston Domain of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

