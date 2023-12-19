Hometown Connections Brings Cutting Edge Reliability Technology To Public Power With Exacter, Inc. Partnership

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLUMBUS, OH, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Exacter, Inc., a leading provider of cutting edge reliability technology to the electrical utility industry, and Hometown Connections, the leading business and technology service provider to public power municipal utilities, announce a business alliance to bring next level outage prevention tools to the members of its more than 20 Public Power Affiliates. “Annually, Exacter has been serving dozens of municipal power members since 2007 and we look forward to helping additional communities. Working with Hometown Connections allows EVERY municipal power provider the opportunity to bring big data analytics and grid resilience methodology to their communities in a way that minimizes risk and maximizes ROI,” states Exacter CEO Geoffrey Bibo.



Hometown Connections CEO Marc Gerken expressed excitement at the enormous potential for any sized community to improve reliability indices by accessing Exacter's reliability toolbox as well as reduce pole fire ignition sources.“Exacter uses OMS data and patented technology that helps communities transition from being reactive to being predictive by identifying and locating specific pre-fail outage or ignition emission points on the grid before the outage or fire occurs,” Gerken said. “Exacter technology has been proven in the market for over 15 years; we have vetted it and look forward to sharing case studies and insights with our affiliates and partners in the public power community.”

Exacter's technology has been in the field since 2007 and the company has surveyed overhead circuit-miles across the US, Canada, and Mexico. Exacter uses mobile sensing technology mounted in vehicles to patrol overhead lines and identify outage threats. The Exacter deliverables include a photo of the equipment that is arcing, tracking or leaking, the pole number, the GPS and street location, and the type of equipment found to be at risk. GIS geospatial data is also provided and can be integrated into existing OMS and GIS work planning systems.

Hometown Connections, Inc. is a national, non-profit utility services organization specializing in the unique challenges of community-owned utilities. Our team of consultants and vendor partners will help you streamline business processes, enhance customer service, improve security, develop plans for the future, and much more. Go to for more information.

EXACTER®, Inc. is located in Columbus, Ohio. Exacter's multiple US and international patents and trade secret algorithms create a platform technology for providing unique visibility into grid health, identifying areas of safety and system risk, and informing asset management and intelligence-based reliability initiatives.

