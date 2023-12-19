Aspira Women’S Health To Host R&D Day With Updates On The Development Of The Company's Ovarian Cancer And Endometriosis Tests On January 4, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (“Aspira” or“the Company”) (Nasdaq: AWH), a bio-analytical based women's health company focused on the development of gynecologic disease diagnostic tools, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D day featuring experts who will present the exciting progress of the company's product pipeline on January 4, 2024 at 11:00 AM ET. To register, click here.

Upcoming R&D Day:

Aspira R&D Day: Updates on the Development of the Company's Ovarian Cancer and Endometriosis Tests

Date: January 4, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Location: Virtual

Registration:

The call will be hosted by Nicole Sandford, President and CEO. She will be joined by Jody Berry, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer for Aspira Women's Health, and Kevin Elias, MD, Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Laboratory at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, gynecologic oncologist, and surgeon-scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

After a brief overview of the current treatment pathway for ovarian cancer and endometriosis, our panelists will provide an update on each of the company's in-development products, including how each can close clinical gaps and improve health outcomes for women. Product updates will include upcoming milestones, pending publications, and future revenue potential for:

OvaWatch SM

The only commercially available ovarian cancer blood test for women diagnosed with an adnexal mass considered indeterminate or benign by initial clinical assessment. It will soon be available for longitudinal mass monitoring.

OvaMDxTM

A promising new blood test that combines Aspira's proprietary protein biomarker technology with miRNAs licensed from the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

EndoCheck SM

The first protein biomarker test for the identification of ovarian endometriosis, including endometrioma.

EndoMDxTM

A multimarker test that combines proteins, miRNA, and clinical data for the identification of endometriosis developed in collaboration with a consortium of academic and clinical partners led by the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Jody Berry, PhD

Jody Berry, PhD is Chief Scientific Officer, SVP of Innovation and Product Development, at Aspira Women's Health Inc. Dr. Berry joined Aspira from OraSure Technologies Inc., where he served as Chief Science Officer responsible for all innovation and product development including the breakthrough discovery of the first integrated swab test for COVID-19. Prior to that, Dr. Berry led immunochemistry research and development for Grifols Diagnostic Solutions, where he was responsible for the design of molecular and tissue culture laboratories and facilities for protein engineering, the development of a companion diagnostic for solid carcinomas using designer novel immune checkpoint inhibitor molecules and immunoassays for blood borne pathogens. He has also served in senior scientific and executive leadership roles for BD Biosciences and Cangene Corporation. Prior to beginning of his prestigious corporate career, he served as Head of Monoclonal Antibody and Bioforensics Response at the National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada.

About Kevin Elias, MD

Kevin Elias, MD, is Assistant Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Reproductive Biology at Harvard Medical School, Director of Gynecologic Oncology Laboratory in the Division of Gynecologic Oncology at Brigham and Women's Hospital, and a gynecologic oncologist and surgeon-scientist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Elias's laboratory focuses on the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women with gynecologic cancers. His group includes a mixture of gynecologic oncology fellows, post-doctoral PhDs, technicians, and support staff. Their work is devoted to the early diagnosis of ovarian cancer, novel treatment approaches based on polymer chemistry, and in vivo models of gynecologic malignancies, including choriocarcinoma and ovarian cancer.

About Aspira Women's Health Inc.

Aspira Women's Health Inc. is transforming women's gynecological health with the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative testing options for women of all races and ethnicities, starting with ovarian cancer.

Our ovarian cancer risk assessment portfolio is marketed to healthcare providers as OvaSuiteSM, which includes OvaWatchSM, a non-invasive, blood-based test intended for use in the initial clinical assessment of ovarian cancer risk in women with benign or indeterminate adnexal masses for which surgical intervention may be either premature or unnecessary. With a negative predictive value (NPV) of 99%, OvaWatch allows physicians to confidently choose the appropriate clinical management for the right patient at the right time. Ova1Plus® combines our FDA-cleared products, Ova1® and Overa®, to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses planned for surgery.

EndoCheckSM, Aspira's first-of-its-kind non-invasive diagnostic test for endometriosis, is currently in development. Visit our website for more information at .

