SOLOWIN HOLDINGS To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences In San Juan And Atlantic City

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: SWIN) (“SOLOWIN” or the“Company”), one of the few Chinese investor-focused and versatile securities brokerage companies based in Hong Kong, announced today that its management team will give presentations and meet one-on-one with investors at two major upcoming conferences: the Sequire Investor Summit, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, from January 23 to 25, 2024, and The Microcap Conference, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, from January 30 to February 1, 2024.



During the conferences, SOLOWIN's Chief Executive Officer, Thomas Tam, will introduce the business and present SOLOWIN's vision for building the future of finance: integrated financial services infrastructure for next-generation investors. Details of the two events are as follows:

Sequire Investor Summit

Date: January 23-25, 2024

Location: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Venue: Condado Vanderbilt Hotel

Conference Website: Click here

The Microcap Conference

Date: January 30-February 1, 2024

Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

Venue: Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino

Conference Website: Click here

Registration is required to attend both conferences. For more information, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with SOLOWIN management, contact your conference representative or email ... .

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Based in Hong Kong, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a versatile securities brokerage company strategically focused on high-net-worth investors worldwide. It offers a wide spectrum of products and services, spanning from traditional assets to virtual assets through its advanced and secure one-stop electronic platform, Solomon Win.

Experiencing robust growth since 2021, SOLOWIN HOLDINGS distinguishes itself through its subsidiary, Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited (“Solomon JFZ”), licensed by the Hong Kong Securities and Future Commission, Solomon JFZ empowers the Company to deliver unparalleled one-stop financial solutions to both individual investors and corporate clients. The diversified offerings include Securities Brokerage, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Virtual Assets, and cutting-edge FinTech Services. For more information, visit the Company's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

