Medigene AG To Attend At The 42Nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planegg/Martinsried, December 19, 2023. Medigene AG (Medigene or the“Company”, FSE: MDG1, Prime Standard), an immuno-oncology platform company focusing on the discovery and development of T cell immunotherapies for solid tumors, will be attending the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco to be held from January 8-11, 2024.
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Date: January 8-11, 2024
Location: The Westin St. Francis Hotel, San Francisco, CA
Members of Medigene's management team will be available for one-on-one meetings to showcase the Company's unique scientific platform, product pipeline, execution of its corporate strategy, and 2024 plans. Please contact Pamela Keck at ... to schedule a meeting.
About Medigene AG
Medigene AG (FSE: MDG1) is an immuno-oncology platform company dedicated to developing T cell therapies to effectively eliminate cancer. Its End-to-End Platform, built on multiple proprietary and exclusive TCR generation and optimization, as well as product enhancement technologies, allows Medigene to create best-in-class, differentiated T cell receptor engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for multiple solid tumor indications that are optimized for safety, efficacy and durability. This platform provides product candidates for both its in-house therapeutics pipeline and partnering. For more information, please visit
Medigene AG
Pamela Keck
Phone: +49 89 2000 3333 01
Email: ...
