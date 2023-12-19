Power Sports Market Size To Exceed USD 57.2 Billion By 2031, With A Robust CAGR Of 5.2%| States Transparency Market Research, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in recreational activities and a rise in disposable income of consumers across the globe are anticipated to drive the global power sports market during the forecast period.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global power sports market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 57.2 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the demand for power sports is expected to close at US$ 38.2 billion.

Continuous innovation in power sports vehicles, including advancements in engine efficiency, lighter materials, smart features, and alternative fuel options like electric or hybrid vehicles, attracts consumers seeking improved performance and eco-friendliness.

Download Sample of the Report:

The global trend towards outdoor recreation and adventure sports. Power sports vehicles cater to this trend by providing enthusiasts with the means to explore and engage in various recreational activities. Growing interest in power sports in countries like India, China, Brazil, and other emerging economies due to expanding middle-class populations and increased urbanization presents significant opportunities for market expansion.

Manufacturers continually introduce new models, variations, and accessories to cater to different consumer preferences, demographics, and specialized uses, broadening the consumer base. The popularity of adventure tourism contributes to the demand for power sports vehicles in regions with diverse landscapes, as tourists seek activities like off-road adventures, snow sports, and water-based activities.

Power Sports Market - Competitive Landscape

The power sports global market exhibits a high level of consolidation, primarily led by major players holding the lion's share. These dominant firms heavily invest in extensive research and development initiatives, aiming to engineer top-tier products that push the boundaries of power sports vehicle performance. Strategies revolving around expanding their product ranges and engaging in mergers and acquisitions stand out as key tactics embraced by these manufacturers.

Key players operating in the global power sports market include



Arctic Cat Inc.

Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Harley-Davidson Inc.

Hisun Motors Corp.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

John Deere

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Kubota Corporation

Kymco

Polaris Inc.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

Textron Inc.

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. Zero Motorcycles Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study



As of 2022, the power sports market was valued at US$ 36.40 billion.

Based on vehicle type, the motorcycle segment held a major share of the market in 2021, owing to increased adoption among younger buyers. In terms of application, the off-road segment accounts for the highest share of the global power sports market in 2021.

Power Sports Market : Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers



Integration of smart features like GPS navigation, smartphone connectivity, telemetry systems, and advanced safety features is becoming more common in power sports vehicles, enhancing convenience, safety, and the overall riding experience.

Manufacturers are investing heavily in electric ATVs, motorcycles, and other vehicles to meet eco-conscious consumer demands and stricter emission regulations. Some companies are exploring subscription-based or rental models for power sports vehicles, providing more affordable access to a wider audience without the commitment of ownership.

Customization Request for the Research Report:

Power Sports Market – Regional Analysis



North America has been a significant market for power sports, including ATVs, snowmobiles, and personal watercraft. The United States and Canada are major consumers due to a strong culture of outdoor recreation and a robust economy. Trends in this region often influence global market dynamics. Europe also has a considerable market for power sports vehicles, with countries like Germany, France, and the Nordic nations showing interest in snowmobiles, ATVs, motorcycles, and other recreational vehicles. Environmental concerns and regulations regarding emissions and noise levels have impacted this market significantly.

Key Developments in the Power Sports Market



Polaris Industries is k nown for its diverse range of power sports vehicles including ATVs, snowmobiles, and side-by-side vehicles. Polaris has been a frontrunner in introducing new technologies and features in its products, focusing on performance, safety, and rider experience. Honda Motor Co. has a strong presence in the power sports market, producing motorcycles, ATVs, and side-by-side vehicles. Known for reliability and innovation, Honda continually refines its products and introduces new models with enhanced features and performance.

Power Sports Market – Key Segments

By Vehicle Type



Motorcycles

Scooters & Mopeds

ATVs (All Terrain Vehicles) & Quads

Golf Carts

Watersports

Snowmobiles

UTVs (Utility Terrain Vehicles) Lawn Mowers

By Model



Multi Personal

Sit Down Stand Up

By Propulsion



Conventional Electric

By Application



On-road Off-road

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report:

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Vehicle Services Market - The vehicle services market was valued at US$ 834.9 million in 2022. The market is expected to increase by 4.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2031. The market is expected to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2031.

Smart Vehicle Cabin Market - The global smart vehicle cabin market was valued at US$ 67.0 Bn in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2031.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel : +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free : 866-552-3453

Website :

Blog :

Email: ...