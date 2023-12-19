Meritage Homes Gives $3.3 Million In 2023 To Build Stronger Communities Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National homebuilder expands charitable giving campaign and celebrates ten years of partnership with Operation Homefront

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes , the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., delivered on its brand promise of a Built.® in 2023 by contributing $3.3 million and through volunteerism. During the year, the homebuilder donated $1.5 million mainly through Meritage Cares , its philanthropic foundation, as well as additional in-kind donations to help combat food insecurity, support diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) initiatives in the homebuilding industry, plant trees throughout its markets, assist military veterans and their families, and improve affordable housing supply. Meritage also celebrated its ten-year partnership with Operation Homefront this year and will donate another mortgage-free home in South Florida to a deserving military veteran. Further, Meritage contributed $1.8 million to fund educational opportunities in Arizona and Florida.

“One of Meritage's core values is 'Start with Heart.' We recognize our commitment extends beyond delivering quality, affordable homes, to building stronger communities in our markets,” said Phillippe Lord, CEO of Meritage Homes.“We were honored to be recognized this year with the Hearthstone Builder Humanitarian Award, Arizona Housing Fund Partner of the Year Award, and AZ Business Angels Award. We look forward to continuing to support efforts that help communities thrive.”

Meritage's 2023 philanthropic efforts include:



Addressing Food Insecurity

Contributed over $175,000 to No Child Hungry . Additionally, employees in every market contributed over 1,100 cumulative hours to pack nearly 240,000 meal kits-some of which were delivered to Maui after the devastating fire in August 2023.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiatives



Committed nearly $450,000 in total to support ongoing DE&I career and educational efforts.



Funded more than 60 scholarships at Historically Black Colleges & Universities and Hispanic Servicing Institutions, including North Carolina A&T, Arizona State University, University of Central Florida, Prairie View University, and Texas A&M.



Donated $120,000 to support the National Association of Women in Construction and the Society of Women Engineers .

Extended its partnership with Building Talent Foundation (BTF) for the fourth year and contributed $160,000 to further BTF's commitment to advancing the education, training and career progression of young, underrepresented professionals in the homebuilding industry.

Tree Planting Programs

Donated $300,000 for a third year in a row to the Arbor Day Foundation to support sustainable forestry efforts. The Company hosted 16 events across cities nationwide to plant trees and enhance the urban tree canopy.

Assisting Military Families

Celebrated ten years of partnership with Operation Homefront's Permanent Home for Veterans program . In 2023, the Company built a new mortgage-free, energy-efficient home in South Florida that will be presented to a military family during a key ceremony in January 2024, marking the 18th donated home.

Supporting Affordable Housing Provided over $70,000 to the Arizona Housing Fund from Meritage's Phoenix and Tucson divisions combined with contributions from its homebuyers to provide permanent, affordable housing for Arizonans experiencing homelessness.



