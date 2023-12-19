(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The company's open directory platform earns global user recognition as a leader in cloud directory services, privileged access management, single sign-on, user provisioning and governance tools, unified endpoint management, mobile device management, remote support, and identity and access management

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced it has been named a Leader in 85 Winter 2024 Grid® Reports by G2, the business technology industry's most trusted source for customer reviews, across eight different identity, device, and access management categories. As organizations around the globe look for reliability, security, ease, and flexibility in their IT ecosystem, their IT teams are giving rave reviews of JumpCloud's open directory platform for its ability to simplify and secure the central management of employees' identities and their devices.



With almost 2,100 reviews and ratings from verified G2 users, JumpCloud leads across several categories, including mobile device management (MDM), single sign-on (SSO), user provisioning and governance tools, identity and access management (IAM), privileged access management (PAM), cloud directory services, remote support, and unified endpoint management (UEM).

JumpCloud secured the No. 1 Leader position in a record 35 Grid® Reports and was named a Leader in 85 total Grid® Reports, compared to 33 in Winter 2023.

“IT teams wrestle with increased security pressures, device proliferation and heterogeneity, distributed workforces, and an overabundance of point solutions that add friction to employees' experiences and complicate admins' management of device, identity, and user access,” said Eric Channing Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud.“JumpCloud's open, flexible directory platform consolidates organizations' tech stack and enables secure, easy access to whatever employees need. The fact that our customers and users continue to report JumpCloud as their go-to for everything IT is an honor. We'll continue to innovate and anticipate their needs while delivering a premium enterprise-level identity and device management product without the enterprise cost or complexity.”

What G2 users are saying:

“An Excellent Resource for all businesses. We have been using JumpCloud for a while now at our company, and we have seen a lot of benefits to using it. There are multiple options for configuring MFA, which has been super helpful for us. It has been very easy for our employees to use on their end, and configuring SSO across all necessary sites has been a breeze. We use it on a daily basis across the sites we use in our company. Additionally, any issues we've run into have been super easy to get resolved with their support team. They also ensure they are reaching out to us with any updates to our contract. While we aren't utilizing all their features at the moment, I would highly recommend JumpCloud to anyone considering them for an SSO and MFA solution.” - G2 User Adrian B.

“The interface is really clean and it's easy to setup computers with user logins. I use this software for my organization of 180 and it allowed our company to grow with myself (Co-founder and CTO) to be the only IT manager. JumpCloud has ensured that my company can work very lean which saves us a lot of money as we do not have to hire IT admins or IT consultants since the software is straight forward.” - G2 User Heindrik B .

“FINALLY IDENTITY, SECURITY AND MANAGEMENT GO SERVER-LESS. One console, everything is simple, useful and the user experience high. The platform is complete, the offering has both very complete packaged items and the possibility of operating in a capillary and modular way, A la carte. The ability to eliminate all local directory servers in favor of a powerful cloud console is a must that is unmatched, and the versatility of the Windows-Apple-Linux cross-platform client covers all the needs. The MDM system is very versatile and powerful. The integration is really simple and it's easy to startup the entire system in a short time. In daily use the platform is simple, powerful and presents a remarkable self-resolution of problems, so much so that any user is able to manage their identity and access, even in cases of difficulty, in complete autonomy. Significant savings in time and technical support resources. In case of help, it's really simple and fast to have answers and support from skilled technicians.” - G2 User Simone G.

JumpCloud's directory platform also offers multi-factor authentication (MFA), password management, patch management, conditional access policies, and more for macOS, Windows, and Linux devices.

Over 200,000 global organizations have used JumpCloud to securely connect users to whatever IT resource they might need.

G2 Grid® Reports are released quarterly and rank products based on reviews gathered directly from its community of users, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Products named within the Leader quadrant are“rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.”

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams and managed service providers (MSPs) Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has been used by more than 200,000 organizations, including GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

