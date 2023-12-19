West Hills Masonry Unveils Its Masterpiece G-Residence Project At Newport Beach: A New Standard In Outdoor Living Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- West Hills Masonry , a frontrunner in innovative landscaping and hardscaping solutions, proudly announces the completion of the G-Residence project, a hallmark of modern design and technical prowess. The project, located in the prestigious area of Newport Beach, California, marks a significant achievement in the company's portfolio, showcasing its commitment to quality, aesthetics, and client satisfaction.West Hills Masonry embarked on a 3.5-month journey to transform the 1,500 sq ft area of G-Residence, driven by a vision to revamp, update, and remodel the existing backyard and pool area. The project was spearheaded by renowned full-service landscape contractors So Cal Landscape & Design. According to a company insider, the project was not without its challenges; however, adhering to city setback regulations, the team innovatively used a cantilever system for the patio cover to optimize space near the pool. Additionally, they addressed several construction issues with the existing pool, including reinforcing structural weaknesses, ensuring both the project's aesthetic appeal and long-term durability.The core of the G-Residence project by Westhillsmasonry featured an array of meticulously crafted hardscape elements, each contributing to the overall elegance and functionality of the space. Arizona Tile porcelain tiles, boasting an R11 exterior-rated finish, were selected for their robust durability, setting a foundation of strength and style. Central to the project's appeal was the concrete pool, poured in place with precision and featuring raised bond beam coping for a sleek, modern look. The inclusion of a strategically constructed retaining wall not only augmented the seating area but also added a structural aesthetic. Enhancing the outdoor ambiance, a new linear firepit was installed, serving as a focal point for relaxation and social gatherings.Reflecting on the project, the company spokesperson remarked, "At West Hills Masonry, we believe in transforming spaces into functional works of art. The G-Residence project encapsulates this philosophy, with each element meticulously chosen and crafted to create an experience that is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional. Our team's commitment to quality and detail is evident in every aspect of this project, from the durable yet elegant porcelain tiles to the innovative patio cover. We're not just building landscapes; we're curating environments that enhance our clients' lifestyles."The outdoor experience was further elevated by the introduction of a state-of-the-art kitchen, complete with a TV backdrop wall, blending culinary functionality with entertainment. Overhead, a sleek cantilever 4K aluminum patio cover melded practicality with contemporary design, offering shelter without compromising on the openness of the space. Lastly, using Hydrazzo plaster throughout the project added a final touch of sophistication, underscoring West Hills Masonry's commitment to quality and detailed craftsmanship. For more information on the project, visit; services/hardscape-contractors/ .Despite the absence of green elements, the project's design features, including CAD drawings, were pivotal in bringing the vision to life.“Our primary commitment is to exceed client expectations, and we feel that this project is a success because of our client's overwhelmingly positive feedback, with the G-Residence now standing as a beacon of modern design and comfortable living.” according to a company representative,“The G-Residence project stands as a testament to West Hills Masonry's ingenuity in overcoming design and construction challenges.”West Hills Masonry, a recognized name in the landscape and hardscape sector, offers a range of services tailored to enhancing outdoor living spaces. Known for their detailed craftsmanship, the company specializes in various aspects of landscaping, including masonry, paving, and the creation of custom outdoor features like kitchens and fire pits. They are noted for their ability to tailor projects to individual client visions, focusing on a blend of aesthetics and functionality. The company's portfolio showcases a variety of projects that transform ordinary areas into sophisticated and inviting outdoor environments, reflecting a commitment to quality in each unique design.The landscape contractors have continued to rate high on Google, Yelp, and Houzz and have ranked at the top for landscaping and hardscaping services. Clients' 5-star reviews attest to the company's success; as one client put it,“They took an active role in planning & executing the work. The schedule was adhered to and their workers were fantastic craftsmen. Proactive communication made the project run smoothly. Highly recommend their work!”For more information on their hardscaping services, readers can visit their page; services/landscape-design/ .For further details, inquiries, or information regarding the G-Residence project or West Hills Masonry's services, visit their website or email their team directly.

