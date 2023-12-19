Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. Earns Prestigious Recognition In 2024 Best Law Firms® Rankings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C., celebrates a milestone achievement with 2024 Best Law Firms® Award Recognition.

COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. ( ), a leading personal injury law firm, is honored to announce its recent accolade in the esteemed 2024 Best Law Firms® rankings. Recognized for its unparalleled legal proficiency and commitment to justice, the firm has been awarded Tier 1 status for Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs and Tier 2 for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs in Colorado. This distinction highlights the firm's continuous pursuit of excellence in the legal sector.The 2024 Best Law Firms rankings, spearheaded by Best Lawyers®, the oldest and most respected Purely Peer Review® research and accolades company in the legal profession, mark a significant milestone for Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. This year's edition is notably the first to be released independently on a dedicated website, showcasing the evolving landscape of legal excellence. The firm's inclusion in these rankings demonstrates its steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier legal services and its ongoing commitment to achieving justice for clients."We are delighted to be recognized by Best Law Firms®, the result of our firm's relentless pursuit of justice and legal excellence," said a representative of Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. "This recognition is not just an accolade for our firm but a reflection of our commitment to our clients and the legal community."The 2024 rankings are based on a rigorous methodology encompassing qualitative and quantitative data, including legal skillset, achievements, and client successes. This comprehensive process ensures that only the most distinguished firms are recognized. Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.'s placement in these rankings underscores the firm's exceptional legal practice and breadth of expertise, distinguishing it from its peers.Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. has a storied history of advocating for the rights of injured parties. The firm's founder, Franklin D. Azar, has built a legacy of fearless representation, securing significant victories in various personal injury cases. Including a landmark $11.5 million verdict in a case against a major football helmet manufacturer, demonstrating the firm's capacity to handle high-profile and complex legal challenges.The firm's practice areas encompass a wide range of personal injury claims, including car accidents , motorcycle accidents, truck accidents, rideshare accidents, pedestrian accidents , wrongful death, brain injuries, insurance bad faith and more. Additionally, the firm is renowned for its work in class action lawsuits, spanning issues such as wage and hour violations, dangerous drugs, and defective products.The achievement in the 2024 Best Law Firms rankings is a reflection of Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.'s unwavering commitment to legal excellence and client advocacy. The firm's approach to injury law is not only about winning cases but also about effecting positive change in corporate behavior and protecting the rights of consumers and employees nationwide.About Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C.Founded in 1987 by Franklin D. Azar, Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. has grown into Colorado's largest plaintiff-centered personal injury law firm. With a formidable track record spanning over three decades, the firm has recovered over $2.3 billion in compensation for its clients. The firm's attorneys are adept in handling a comprehensive range of personal injury cases and have earned national recognition for their legal expertise and advocacy. Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. is dedicated to providing resolute and effective legal representation, ensuring full and fair compensation for injuries sustained by their clients.About Best Law Firms®Best Law Firms®, a collaborative project between U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®, is an annual ranking that celebrates the top law firms in the United States. It is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and lawyer evaluations, peer reviews from leading attorneys, and a review of additional information provided by law firms. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise. Best Law Firms® is renowned for its credibility, transparency, and commitment to identifying the most outstanding legal professionals and practices nationwide.

