Dealscribe Wins Certification As A B-Corp

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dealscribe has announced that it is now certified as a B-Corp, joining a growing group of companies reinventing business by pursuing purpose as well as profit.This certification is the culmination of a long and rigorous process. Some of the factors that supported its application were:.Commitment to learning. Dealscribe not only provides new employees with extensive and valuable training, but also encourages a culture of constant learning and knowledge sharing..ESG scoring. Dealscribe's ESG scoring metric has become widely used in the global market for collateralized loan obligations and has contributed to rising environmental and social investment standards in this industry..Bias-free recruitment. Dealscribe aims to hire the best possible people, whoever they are. For example, it hires new researchers through a blind selection process, in which no personal details are requested until candidates are shortlisted for interview..Net-zero commitment. Dealscribe measures and seeks to limit its carbon footprint, offsetting 100% of carbon output through credible schemes..Giving back. Dealscribe provides financial support to charitable organizations chosen by its employees and match its team's own donations to good causes.Dealscribe is a technology-enabled research firm. It provides unbiased analysis on complex agreements such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), allowing users to find information quickly and track market standards.B-Corp are companies that have passed a rigorous assessment, verified by B Lab's Standards Team, whereby their certification is proof that they meet the strictest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. B Lab is a charity supporting the B Corp movement - its global network creates standards, policies, and tools for business, and it certifies companies who are leading the way.

