Christmas Angels Spread Joy To Five Local Families

Team members at CVF Credit Union wrapped gifts for one of the five families the credit union adopted for the holiday.

CVF Credit Union is a division of Catholic Vantage Financial

CVF Credit Union Christmas Angels shopped for five families the team adopted through the local St. Vincent DePaul Society.

Livonia-based CVF Credit Union raises more than $5,000 through Christmas Angels Program, sprinkles goodwill in community.

- Sarah GyetvayLIVONIA, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- For the seventh consecutive year, CVF Credit Union adopted five local families and raised more than $5,000 for the gift-giving season. The Credit Union, in partnership with the local Saint Vincent DePaul Society, made deliveries this week.“Our membership and our staff really pulled together to help these local families in difficult times,” said Sarah Gyetvay, Branch Manager and Christmas Angels spokesperson, CVF Credit Union.“Each year, our Christmas Angels program has gotten a little bigger and raised a little more money. For an organization our size, to pull together, raise this kind of money, and hopefully give these families a memorable Christmas is why we do it. We are already looking ahead to next year.”Started seven years ago, the Christmas Angels program at CVF Credit Union is an employee-led group who works on fundraising through community events, raffles, and dress down days. Each year, the group reaches out to the local Saint Vincent DePaul chapter to adopt anywhere from three to five families. Based on the donations received, the team shops, wraps, and coordinates gift delivery just in time for Christmas. Families are kept anonymous.With branch locations in Livonia and Plymouth, CVF Credit Union provides financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in 29 counties in the state of Michigan. In addition to the credit union's branches, ATMs and extensive online services, members have access to more than 5,000 shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs nationwide. Member deposits are insured to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), a U.S. government agency. For more information and to learn how you can join, call 734-432-0212 or visit . CVF Credit Union is a division of Catholic Vantage Financial.

