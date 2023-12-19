Shibumi Introduces Generative AI For Enhanced Strategic Portfolio Management

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New AI features to Transform Enterprise Decision-Making and Program Management Efficiency

- Bob Nahmias, CEO & FounderNORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Shibumi, a Strategic Portfolio Management leader, announced a significant upgrade to their platform today. The Shibumi platform , known for its extensive support of enterprise strategic initiatives - from planning to execution to benefits measurement – is now AI-enhanced."We're excited to announce the latest release of Shibumi, which offers an AI-enabled decision-support system, incorporating an advanced large language model from OpenAI,” said Bob Nahmias, CEO at Shibumi.“Our primary goal has always been to help organizations maximize the value of their strategic initiatives. Our new AI-powered features help streamline planning, risk management, and performance monitoring, allowing organizations to make smarter, faster decisions to optimize the results of their strategic portfolio of investments."Introducing Shibumi Interactive Assistant (Sia):With this announcement, Sia offers AI Analyze and AI Support solutions.AI Analyze responds to natural language prompts and streamlines portfolio management. By engaging with the chatbot, it intelligently reviews strategic programs to help progress the right initiatives, get ahead of risks, and make prioritization decisions.AI Support uses large language models to help platform administrators get the answers to their product questions faster. This functionality parses user queries to sift through all relevant support materials and provides comprehensive answers, which will accelerate deployments.Our AI journey is just getting started. We plan to continue to incorporate generative AI, large language models, and machine learning into Shibumi. The launch of AI Analyze and AI Support affirms our commitment to providing innovative solutions for our clients.Availability:AI Analyze and AI Support are now available. For more information, visit Shibumi.###About Shibumi:Shibumi helps organizations deliver significantly higher value from their strategic program and transformation investments. Built for the transformation needs of CTOs, CFOs, EPMOs, and operations executives, our solutions apply to the full lifecycle of program and initiative portfolios across any industry. Whether the focus is on cost transformation, continuous improvement, operational excellence, or digital transformation, Shibumi's Strategic Portfolio Management software platform leads the way. Established in 2012, Shibumi has earned the trust of over 100 Fortune 1000 clients and 8 of the top 10 advisory firms globally. We manage over 80,000 initiatives, delivering over $100 billion in business value. Learn more at

Kristen Diamond

Shibumi Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn