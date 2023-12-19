Otonal And Odeeo Partner To Bring In-Game Audio Ads To Japan's 70 Million Mobile Gamers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Leading audio agency brings new format to market with the world's largest in-game solution

- Amit Monheit, CEO of Odeeo

TEL AVIV AND JAPAN, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Otonal Inc., a leading Japanese audio advertising specialist agency, has launched a new specialty product called GainAds to bring audio ads into mobile games with the support of Odeeo, the world's leading in-game audio advertising platform with almost a thousand titles integrated.

Japan is the third-biggest market in the world for video games, with 65% of mobile gamers playing once a day and 92% of mobile gamers playing at least once a week. Through the introduction of GainAds, Otonal will enable advertisers in Japan to access one of the most highly-engaged audiences in a brand new way.

By leveraging Odeeo's in-game solution, Otonal provides advertisers with a fully viewable, clickable, high-engagement audio unit that delivers performance significantly above podcast and streaming audio advertising. Most importantly, Odeeo's ad units do not interrupt gameplay, creating a better ad experience for players than other ad formats, and give advertisers access to a host of transparent measurement metrics to measure impact

“We're thrilled to partner with Otonal, one of the leaders in the Japanese audio advertising market. Japan is one of the most unique and advanced gaming markets, and this collaboration enables Odeeo to connect advertisers with some of the most sophisticated players in the world,” said Amit Monheit, CEO of Odeeo.

“We are pleased to bring Odeeo's in-game advertising solution to the Japanese market. Gaming is a popular medium of entertainment consumption, and while video and banner ads have been utilized previously, in-game audio advertising is an untapped market in Japan. As part of our mission to create the audio advertising market in Japan, we feel it is important to bring audio advertising to games.

We will continue to provide our advertising partners with services to target specific niches through the power of audio,” said Taisuke Yagi, CEO of Otonal.

About Otonal

Otonal Inc. is a digital voice advertising company that develops digital voice advertising business. Our mission is to create a voice advertising market in Japan through the development and provision of voice solutions, and to date, we have helped plan more than 1,500 voice advertisements and improve the placement and operation of more than 500 advertisers in Japan.

We can provide total support for voice marketing initiatives, from data-based voice ad planning to creative production by narrators and voice actors, ad delivery, reporting, and voice content production.

In addition, through the provision of voice ad technology, we support the implementation of digital voice content in voice applications and radio stations, and work on the development of new voice media and voice ad spaces, as we continue our efforts to create a voice advertising market in Japan.

About Odeeo

Odeeo is building the future of audio advertising. Founded in 2021 by a pair of ad tech veterans, Odeeo is creating solutions for publishers to unlock the fastest-growing segment of marketing spend, while empowering advertisers to reach mobile audiences at scale. Odeeo is based in Tel Aviv with a rapidly growing team across Europe and the US, and is backed by notable investors like Play Ventures and Heracles. Visit to learn more about how audio is revolutionizing in-app advertising.

Janaya Soma

Dimoso

+44 7856 982891

email us here