Logistics Plus Is Named A 2024 Top 3PL By Multichannel Merchant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Logistics Plus Chino Warehouse

Logistics Plus Erie Warehouse Fulfillment

It's the seventh consecutive year Logistics Plus has been named to the list.

- Scott FrederickERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce it has been named a Multichannel Merchant (MCM) 2024 Top 3PL and added to its online directory. For a seventh straight year, Logistics Plus will be joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant in its eighth annual directory.The company profiles in the MCM Top 3PL directory include vital information to help you in the selection process, including key services offered, average annual client order volume, top three merchandise categories handled, facility locations, and more. It also breaks out the percentage of the continental U.S. covered based on days in transit to end customers, a critical differentiator for merchants. The directory is available throughout the year.“With nearly seven million square feet of warehousing in the U.S. alone, and more abroad, we support complete omnichannel fulfillment solutions, including B2B, wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels such as FBA, FBM, and dozens of other marketplaces and shopping carts,” said Scott Frederick, CMO for Logistics Plus.“We are honored that Multichannel Merchant continues to acknowledge Logistics Plus as a top 3PL provider in the competitive, growing e-commerce space.”About Multichannel MerchantMultichannel Merchant reaches key decision makers responsible for e-commerce, management, marketing, and operations at companies that sell merchandise through multiple channels - including e-commerce, mobile, social, and catalog. Multichannel Merchant delivers original research, as well as in-depth analysis of trends and best practices, news, tactical/how-to, executive summaries, technology and supplier comparisons, tip sheets, and resource information to help companies sell & deliver products wherever and whenever the customer wants them – at home, work, store or other locations. Visit them online at multichannelmerchant .About Logistics Plus, Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. LP works in the background to help businesses manage their supply chains in a constantly changing world. Founded in 1996, today LP has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. LP is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For ExcellenceTM, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus

Scott Frederick

Logistics Plus, Inc.

+1 814-240-6881

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Logistics Plus Introduction