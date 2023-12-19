The Heart Of Home Care: Gifted Touch's Comprehensive Support And Compassionate Approach

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patrice Padron Founder - Gifted Touch Home Care

Gifted Touch Home Care Logo

Examine the impact of Gifted Touch Home Care's mission on the lives of individuals in our community.

- Patrice PadronINDIANAPOLIS , INDIANA , UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Patrice Padron, the Boss Lady, stands at the helm of Gifted Touch Home Care , a visionary venture that has transformed the landscape of non-medical Home Care services in Indianapolis. With a career spanning over two decades in healthcare, Patrice's journey from Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) to the CEO of Gifted Touch Home Care is a testament to her unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled care and addressing housing needs for both clients and staff.After years of dedicated service in various healthcare settings, including homes, nursing homes, hospitals, and rehabilitation centers, Patrice Padron transitioned into entrepreneurship, fueled by a deep passion for caring for others. Seven years in hospital administration provided her with invaluable insights into the intricacies of the healthcare industry, from billing and payroll to medical records and staffing. Guided by a sense of divine purpose, she founded Gifted Touch Home Care, rapidly growing the company to employ over 200 staff members and serve 200 clients in just two years.Gifted Touch Home Care specializes in non-medical home care services tailored for the elderly and disabled, encompassing daily activities such as cooking, cleaning, bathing, medication reminders, and transportation. However, Patrice's commitment goes beyond traditional care giving. She addresses the critical issue of housing by offering income-based solutions exclusively for clients and staff.The comprehensive range of services provided by Gifted Touch Home Care includes innovative housing options at an income-based rate, featuring Adult Family Homes and Structured Family Care. The company ensures compliance and safety through additional services such as Housing Laboratory, fingerprints, I9 processing, badges, CPR training, and caregiver training.At the heart of Gifted Touch Home Care lies the powerful mantra, "Your loved ones matter." This reflects the company's dedication to providing top-quality non-medical in-home support and care. The mission revolves around affirming life and upholding the dignity of patients through a range of services. With experienced and compassionate caregivers, Gifted Touch aims to enhance the quality of life for each individual served, fostering independence at home. Families and friends can find peace of mind, knowing that Gifted Touch Home Care prioritizes the well-being of their loved ones.Through Gifted Touch Home Care, Patrice Padron, doesn't just run a business; she cultivates a supportive community prioritizing well-being. With a unique focus on Adult Family Homes and Shared Housing, the company emphasizes community and empowerment in healthcare. Guided by faith, Patrice always puts GOD first, leading with a smile and unwavering confidence, knowing that #GODDID. This blend of spirituality and determination defines Gifted Touch Home Care, creating a compassionate and empowering environment.

Patrice Padron

Gifted Touch Home Care

+1 317-682-7394

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram