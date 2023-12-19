Oil prices see moderate surge amid market shifts

(MENAFN) In the commodities market, benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery demonstrated a notable uptick, rising by USD1.04 to reach USD72.47 per barrel on Monday. Simultaneously, Brent crude for February delivery exhibited a similar trend, surging by USD1.40 to settle at USD77.95 per barrel. These movements come against the backdrop of evolving market dynamics and geopolitical factors influencing the global energy landscape.



The pricing dynamics extended to the petroleum products sector, where wholesale gasoline for January delivery observed a modest increase of 2 cents, reaching USD2.16 per gallon. Additionally, January heating oil experienced a more substantial rise, climbing by 5 cents to settle at USD2.67 per gallon. The natural gas market also witnessed a slight uptick, with January prices rising by 1 cent to USD2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet.



In the precious metals arena, gold for February delivery demonstrated resilience, registering a gain of USD4.80 to reach USD2,040.50 per ounce. However, silver for March delivery experienced a marginal decline, falling by 4 cents to settle at USD24.11 per ounce. March copper exhibited a similar downward trend, dropping by 4 cents to USD3.85 per pound.



Concurrent with these commodity movements, the currency markets saw fluctuations. The U.S. dollar strengthened, rising to 142.90 yen from 142.19 Japanese yen. Conversely, the euro displayed a marginal increase, reaching USD1.0917 from USD1.0899.



These shifts in commodity and currency markets reflect a dynamic interplay of factors, including geopolitical events, supply and demand dynamics, and broader economic considerations. Investors and market participants continue to monitor these developments closely for insights into the evolving economic landscape and potential implications for various sectors.

