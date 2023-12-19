Court sentences founder of “Nikola” to 4 years in prison for fraudulent claims

(MENAFN) In a court decision on Monday, Trevor Milton, the founder of electric vehicle company Nikola, was sentenced to four years in prison for making fraudulent claims about his company. Despite portraying himself as an honest yet unsophisticated businessman with no intention to defraud investors, Milton received the prison sentence along with a USD1 million fine, forfeiture of a ranch acquired with ill-gotten gains, and restitution to victims.



During the court proceedings, Milton emphasized his humble background, lacking a college degree and growing up milking cows. He asserted that his intent was not to harm others and requested probation. However, Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected Milton's plea and imposed a four-year prison sentence.



Milton faced charges of wire fraud and securities fraud, accused of embellishing Nikola's success and deceiving retail investors, resulting in combined losses of over USD660 million. Prosecutors highlighted instances where one model of Nikola's electric pickup truck, the Badger, lacked essential components such as airbags and operational HVAC. Additionally, many interior lights were non-functional, being merely backlit.



Prosecutors characterized Milton's business practices as a "sustained scheme to take advantage of individual, non-professional investors," aimed at inflating Nikola's stock price and personal enrichment. They emphasized Milton's repeated exaggerations and lies about Nikola's success, misleading investors about the risks and returns of their investments.



The sentencing marks a significant legal outcome in the case against Trevor Milton and underscores the consequences for fraudulent activities in the business and investment realm.

