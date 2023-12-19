Manasquan Bank Announces Promotion Of Lisa Roettger To Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Manasquan Bank, a New Jersey-based community bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Lisa Roettger to Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Lisa joined Manasquan Bank in March of 2016 as Senior Vice President, Director of Human Resources. Since her arrival, Lisa has successfully led the transformation of the entire Human Resources function from the traditional "Personnel Department" to a full scope Human Resource Division.

"Lisa's promotion to Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer is a testament to her exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to our organization," shared James S. Vaccaro, Chair, President & CEO of Manasquan Bank. "Lisa has been a driving force behind the transformation of our Human Resources function, and her expertise and dedication have been vital to our success. We are proud to have her as a member of our team and look forward to the continued impact she will make in this new role."

Lisa graduated from Stockton State College with a BA in Psychology and a Master of Science degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Stevens Institute of Technology. She has over 30 years of experience across all disciplines of Human Resources in various industries. Lisa currently sits on the Advisory Board of Wall Business & Finance Academy as well as participating as Chair of NJ Bankers Human Resources Committee.

About Manasquan Bank:

Manasquan Bank, a mutual community bank with consolidated assets of $2.9 Billion, is headquartered in Wall Township, NJ. The Bank has been serving New Jersey residents since 1874 and continues to pioneer the future of banking with both traditional and digital solutions. The Bank offers a full line of personal & business services, and operates fifteen branch locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth & Ocean Counties. Manasquan Bank proudly supports community-focused, non-profit initiatives through the Manasquan Bank Charitable Foundation. For more information, visit



SOURCE Manasquan Bank