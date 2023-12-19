(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
DIVIDEND DECLARATION
19 DECEMBER 2023
The Board of Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc is pleased to declare an interim dividend of 1.0p per share, which will be paid on 2 February 2024. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 28 December 2023 and the record date for payment will be 29 December 2023.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
