AYR Cannabis Dispensary Announces Opening Of Two New Dispensaries In Florida

AYR Cannabis Dispensary , a cannabis retail chain owned by AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) ("AYR" or the"Company"), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator ("MSO"), today announced the opening of two Florida retail stores located in Leesburg and Fort Myers. The opening of these dispensaries expands AYR's retail presence to 64 locations in Florida and 91 locations nationwide.

AYR Cannabis Dispensary Leesburg began serving patients on Monday, December 11 while AYR Cannabis Dispensary Fort Myers will begin serving patients later this month.

“We remain committed to building strong relationships with our patients and the communities that we serve, and we are excited to bring that approach to Leesburg and Fort Myers via our two newest stores,” said Sevi Borrelli, SVP, General Manager, Florida at AYR.“Throughout 2023 we've opened 12 new stores in Florida, bringing our total to 64 across the state. We're proud to have such a strong presence in the nation's most robust medical cannabis market.”

AYR's Leesburg dispensary, located at 1105 N 14th Street, is a 1,794-square-foot storefront with four point-of-sale stations conveniently situated near US Highway 27. AYR Cannabis Dispensary Fort Myers, located at 2952 Cleveland Ave. is a freestanding, 2,480-square-foot venue with ample parking space and four point-of-sale stations. Each AYR dispensary offers a diverse selection of premium cannabis products from leading brands, including kynd, Haze, Entourage, Secret Orchard, Nordic Wellness and Levia.

Through AYR's“Season of Kyndness,” initiative, happening throughout December, a portion of its proceeds generated through kynd product sales and in-store donations will go to support local charitable organizations as chosen by local teams. The team in Leesburg has chosen the Animal League Wellness Center , a nonprofit providing affordable pet care with a mission to reduce and prevent animal abuse, neglect and homelessness. The team in Fort Myers has chosen Harry Chapin Food Bank , dedicated to the fight against hunger.

To learn more about AYR Wellness or to locate your nearest dispensary, please visit .

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit .

