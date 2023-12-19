21 CFR Part 11 Data Integrity Training For CSV, CSA, Saas/Cloud 2 Day Virtual Training Seminar - How To Reduce Costs For Compliance

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "21 CFR Part 11 Data Integrity Training for CSV, CSA, SaaS/Cloud - How to Reduce Costs for Compliance" seminar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Seminar will focus on the pivotal realm of 21 CFR Part 11 - electronic record/electronic signature (ER/ES) compliance within FDA-regulated computer systems. Gain insights into crafting a robust company philosophy, seamlessly integrating ER/ES capabilities into your computer system validation program, and formulating tailored plans for individual systems.

Since its inception in the late 1990s, FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 has shaped the landscape of electronic records in regulated industries. However, the path to implementation success has been diverse. Specific limitations come to the forefront when harnessing ER/ES capabilities, including the strategic elimination of print capability to thwart decisions based on paper records. Rigorous user identification processes and stringent password management are imperative, ensuring the security of the electronic signature.

A cornerstone of compliance lies in the precise delineation of the electronic signature's meaning. Whether signifying the execution, recording, review, or approval of work, clarity is paramount. Attestations must confirm appropriate segregation of duties, where individuals responsible for recording results differ from those reviewing or providing final approval.

Immerse yourself in a comprehensive exploration of FDA's 21 CFR Part 11 guidance, unravelling the intricacies of ER/ES application in FDA-regulated computer systems. This seminar is your gateway to developing a foolproof validation strategy, substantiating the system's functionality throughout its lifecycle, from conception to retirement. Recognizing the variability in ER/ES capabilities, our seminar advocates for an approach tailored to each case, aligned with associated guidance risks. Uncover the key to harmonizing your company's policies and procedures, explicitly outlining responsibilities, and offering guidance on ER/ES implementation.

In a dynamic regulatory landscape, adaptability is paramount. As the FDA undergoes transformations influenced by myriad factors, your company must be equipped to evolve. Our seminar arms you with the knowledge to navigate emerging technologies, streamlining operations while mitigating inadvertent complexities that may encumber your computer system validation program.

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Clinical Data Managers and Scientists

Analytical Chemists

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing and Supply Chain Managers and Analysts

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts in FDA-Regulated Functional Areas Business System/Application Testers in FDA-Regulated Functional Areas

This seminar will also benefit any consultants working in the tobacco or life science industries who are involved in computer system implementation, validation and compliance.

