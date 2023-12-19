Savaria Appoints Chief Transformation Officer

Jean-Philippe will be responsible for Savaria One, a company-wide effort to maximize the integration and synergies of the Accessibility and Patient Care business segments across all global markets. Working closely with the business unit leaders, his role includes coaching, advising and steering the staff leading the strategic growth initiatives identified earlier this year.

Prior to joining Savaria, Jean-Philippe was a partner at McKinsey & Company starting his career with them in 2004. He has extensive experience in creating successful growth acceleration strategies for manufacturing companies of similar sizes to Savaria. Known for his abilities to identify material efficiencies, mentor leaders and guide sustainable growth, Jean-Philippe also has significant global experience including European and Asian markets. He holds an MBA from INSEAD and a Bachelor of Commerce from HEC Montréal.

“My colleagues and I are delighted to have Jean-Philippe on board. He brings a complementary expertise to our industry knowledge, including 20 years of experience helping companies improve their operational and financial performance. His leadership will accelerate Savaria One,” said Sébastien Bourassa, Chief Operating Officer, Savaria.

“Savaria is starting a new chapter in its history with the appointment of Sébastien Bourassa as President and CEO effective next month. Adding Jean-Philippe to our team to focus on Savaria One supporting our 2025 goal of $1 billion in revenue. Jean-Philippe is an exceptionally talented leader who fits well with our culture to work hard, work smart, and deliver results,” said Marcel Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer, Savaria.

“I am excited for the future and the opportunity to join a great team. Savaria has an inspiring history and a bright future. I see tremendous potential for impact and value creation that I look forward to unlock,” concluded Jean-Philippe De Montigny.

About Savaria Corporation

Savaria Corporation (savaria ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings. In addition, Savaria converts and adapts vehicles for personal and commercial uses. The Corporation operates a sales network of dealers worldwide and direct sales offices in North America, Europe (UK, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Italy, Germany, Poland and Czech Republic), Australia and China. Savaria employs approximately 2,250 people globally and its plants are located across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Europe and China.

