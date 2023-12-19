Iflex Stretch Studios Expands Footprint In Indiana With 21 New Licenses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- iFlex Stretch Studios – the assisted stretching concept created by the founders of The Joint Chiropractic, is set to make a significant impact in Indiana. The brand has recently signed a strategic regional developer agreement, paving the way for the establishment of 21 new iFlex Stretch Studios across the state.Since its launch in October 2022, iFlex Stretch Studios has swiftly become a hallmark in the wellness industry, gaining recognition for its professional assisted stretching services catering to individuals aged 18 to 65+. The central focus of iFlex's offerings lies in enhancing range of motion, flexibility, and reducing the risk of injury.The appointment of Kevin Needler as the regional developer is a significant move for iFlex's growth in Indiana. With a wealth of experience in Executive Management and Sales Management, Mr. Needler is poised to be an instrumental partner in championing iFlex's mission in the region."We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the iFlex family as our regional developer in Indiana," said Lyle Myers, Chief Development Officer of iFlex. "His rich experience perfectly aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled assisted stretching services, and we have full confidence in his ability to lead iFlex's expansion in this vibrant market."This expansion signifies a pivotal milestone for iFlex Stretch Studios, marking the awarding of an impressive 205 licenses to regional developers nationwide within just 12 months. Strategically positioned in key regions, including northern Virginia, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and Utah/ID/Spokane, iFlex's regional developers play a crucial role in bringing the benefits of professional assisted stretching to diverse communities."We are thrilled to team up with iFlex Stretch Studios to introduce professional assisted stretching to Indiana. Our focus is on bringing a practical approach to wellness, aligning with the Hoosier state's commitment to health and vitality," said Needler. .“As a regional developer, I am dedicated to making a tangible impact and enhancing overall wellbeing in Indiana through iFlex. I'm particularly excited to announce that our first studio will soon open its doors in the northwest Indianapolis area of Westfield, Carmel, Fishers, or Noblesville IN, providing the local community with convenient access to the transformative benefits of professional assisted stretching.”The addition of 21 licenses in Indiana underscores iFlex's commitment to promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. By expanding its footprint, iFlex aims to empower individuals to increase their activespanTM, enabling them to perform optimally in the activities of their choice."As our franchise network grows robustly across multiple states, iFlex Stretch Studios is setting a new standard in wellness franchising," added Myers.“We offer a business model that combines innovation with a deep commitment to enhancing the wellbeing of our customers. This expansion is not just about adding locations; it's about bringing the benefits of professional assisted stretching to more communities.”For more information on franchise opportunities with iFlex Stretch Studios, please visit .About iFlexBased in Scottsdale, Arizona, iFlex is an assisted stretching concept created by the innovators who founded The Joint Chiropractic, one of the nation's leading networks of affordable chiropractic care, which has grown to 800-plus locations. With iFlex, the same team is bringing to market scientifically based and clinically proven professional stretching -- affordably and conveniently. Regional development and studio ownership opportunities are available. For more information, visit .

