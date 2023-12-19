Codapet Expands Compassionate In-Home Pet Euthanasia Services To Virginia Beach, VA And Surrounding Cities.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.

- Dr Philip HarosVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in Virginia Beach, VA . The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.“We are delighted to add our 2nd veterinarian in the Greater Hampton Roads region of Virginia. I hope that every family in surrounding cities become aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option,” says Dr. Gary Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet.“We believe a peaceful passing at home is a final gift that pet parents can give to their beloved pets. They get to be surrounded by loved ones in the comforts of their own home.”Drs Gary and Bethany Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.“As a veterinarian in a busy small animal practice, euthanasia is a common part of the job. Unfortunately, we cannot always accommodate every patient needing end of life care. It was an easy decision for me to partner with Codapet to offer in home euthanasia so that more support can be given to pets and owners in need when other care isn't available,” says Dr. Philip HarosDr. Haros grew up in the Hampton Roads region and recently returned where he now practices at Kempsville Veterinary Hospital. Dr. Haros pursued his Veterinary degree from the University of Melbourne after already living abroad. He received veterinary training in Canada, Australia and the US which he believes only improves his ability to deliver good medicine and create lasting client--doctor relationships. Dr. Haros hopes you can trust him during this difficult time to grant a peaceful passing for your beloved companion!Dr. Haros services Virginia Beach and surrounding cities including Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Fort Monroe, Hampton, Newport News, and SuffolkHow In-home Pet Euthanasia WorksThrough CodaPet's website , pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.Benefits of at-home euthanasia may include:1. Control: In-home pet euthanasia also allows pet owners to have more control over the process. They can choose the time and place of the euthanasia, as well as who will be present. This can help alleviate feelings of powerlessness and allow for a more personalized experience. In addition, in-home euthanasia allows owners to personalize the experience, including choosing the location, music, lighting, and other factors that can make the experience more meaningful.2. Comfort: One of the most significant benefits of in-home pet euthanasia is the comfort it provides to both the pet and their families. The familiar surroundings of home can help reduce anxiety and stress for pets, making the process more peaceful. Additionally, being surrounded by loved ones can provide a sense of comfort and support during a difficult time.3. Compassion: In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more compassionate approach to end-of-life care. Pets can be surrounded by their loved ones, receive unrushed and individual attention and care, and pass away peacefully in a familiar environment.4. Closure: Being able to say goodbye in a meaningful way can be an essential part of the grieving process. In-home pet euthanasia allows for a more intimate farewell, which can provide closure and help with the healing process.Overall, in-home pet euthanasia can provide a more peaceful and comfortable passing for pets while also reducing stress and providing closure for owners.In-home Pet Euthanasia CostsThe starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $300 in Virginia, Beach, VA. Aftercare and cremation price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.About CodaPetCodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities . Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit

