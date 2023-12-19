IPL Auction 2024: Uncapped Shubham Dubey Sold To DC For Rs 5.80 C, CSK Bags Sameer Rizvi For Rs 8.50 Cr

(MENAFN- IANS) Dubai, Dec 19 (IANS) Vidarbha all-rounder Shubham Dubey was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.80 Cr while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bagged Uttar Pradesh all-rounder Sameer Rizvi for Rs 8.50 Cr as uncapped Indian players attracted big money in the sixth round of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, here on Tuesday.

In the high-stakes world of IPL auctions, the spotlight turned to Shubham Dubey and Sameer Rizvi as bidding wars unfolded for the two players.

With a base price of INR 20 lakh, the Delhi Capitals initiated the auction for Dubey, but the Rajasthan Royals quickly joined the fray, raising the bid to Rs 25 lakh.

The intensity escalated rapidly, reaching 60 lakh and then surging to an astonishing 95 lakh. The Capitals were undeterred, pushing the bid to 1 crore. The battle continued between the Royals and Capitals, with the bid eventually soaring to a staggering 2.40 crore, firmly in the grasp of the Delhi Capitals. Notably, Dubey had previously donned the Mumbai Indians' jersey.

The anticipation heightened as the bid crossed the Rs 3 crore mark and rapidly approached 4 crore. In a swift move, the Delhi Capitals surged ahead, confidently surpassing the Rs 5 crore mark.

However, the Rajasthan Royals, resilient in their pursuit, held their ground at 5.40 crore. A momentary pause occurred as the Capitals deliberated, only to return with a bold bid of 5.60 crore.

But the Royals were unyielding.

In the end, the Rajasthan Royals secured the talented Shubham Dubey for a whopping INR 5.80 crore, concluding a captivating bidding war.

The attention then shifted to Sameer Rizvi, whose journey began with a modest base price of 20 lakh. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans engaged in a spirited back-and-forth, propelling the bid to a remarkable 8.40 crore. In the end, CSK emerged victorious, securing the promising youngster for a hefty sum.

Arshin Kulkarni, known for his big-hitting prowess and seam-bowling skills, entered the fray with the Lucknow Super Giants opening the bid at 20 lakh.

The crowd erupted in cheer as Shahrukh Khan's name echoed through the auction venue. With a base price of 40 lakh, Shahrukh Khan became the centre of attention. The Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans engaged in a fierce bidding war, with the amount quickly surpassing the Rs 6 crore mark.

As the Kings took a moment at 6.20 crore, the Titans pressed on, eventually securing Shahrukh Khan for an impressive Rs 7.40 crore, adding another thrilling chapter to the IPL auction saga.

Hrithik Shokeen, Atit Sheth, Vivrant Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshad Khan, Manan Vohra, Priyansh Arya, Saurav Chuahan, and Rohan Kunnummal remain unsold in the uncapped category.

