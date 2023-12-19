Apple to suspend sales of Series 9, Ultra 2 versions of Apple Watch in US

(MENAFN) In the midst of an ongoing international patent dispute, Apple is set to suspend the sales of its Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions of the Apple Watch in the U.S. this week if the White House does not intervene. The decision to halt sales follows an October ruling by the International Trade Commission (ITC) that restricts the sale of Apple watches featuring the Blood Oxygen measurement feature. This intellectual property dispute involves medical technology company Masimo.



Apple had a 60-day window for the White House to review the ITC order, issued on October 26. While the Cupertino-based company could have continued selling the affected models through Christmas, it opted to initiate the sales suspension ahead of the deadline to comply with the ITC order. The move affects online sales from Thursday afternoon and in-store sales from Sunday.



In a statement released on Monday, Apple affirmed its commitment to complying with the ITC order and stated that it would take all necessary measures to resume sales of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the U.S. as soon as possible if the sales ban is not overturned. Notably, the Apple Watch SE, which lacks the Blood Oxygen feature, will continue to be available for purchase in the U.S. after Christmas Eve. The ITC order does not impact previously purchased Apple Watches equipped with the Blood Oxygen feature.

