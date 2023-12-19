US stock market shows mixed performance amid geopolitical concerns, corporate developments

(MENAFN) The U.S. stock market experienced a mixed performance on Monday, bringing a seven-week winning streak to a tempered close. The S&P 500 posted a modest gain of 0.5 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average remained relatively unchanged. The Nasdaq composite showed a 0.6 percent increase. This varied outcome was influenced by rising concerns about potential attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, leading to a climb in crude oil prices. Major energy company BP joined the growing list of firms suspending shipments along this critical trade route.



U.S. Steel saw a significant surge after reaching an acquisition agreement with Japan's Nippon Steel. Despite the S&P 500's positive movement, a larger number of stocks experienced declines rather than gains on the New York Stock Exchange. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 3.95 percent.



On Monday, the S&P 500 closed at 4,740.56, marking an increase of 0.5 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up by 0.1 percent, closing at 37,306.02, while the Nasdaq composite recorded a 0.6 percent gain, closing at 14,904.81. The Russell 2000 index, representing smaller companies, experienced a slight decline of 0.1 percent, closing at 1,982.42.



Year-to-date performances are as follows: The S&P 500 has shown a substantial gain of 23.5 percent, the Dow has surged by 12.5 percent, the Nasdaq has demonstrated an impressive increase of 42.4 percent, and the Russell 2000 has risen by 12.6 percent.

