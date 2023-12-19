Azerbaijani CEC Tells OSCE/ODIHR Mission On Early Presidential Election Prep

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The Chairman of
the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov
has met with representatives of the OSCE Needs Assessment Mission
of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights
(OSCE/ODIHR) Martina Barker-Ciganikova and Goran Petrov, Trend reports via the
CEC.
In greeting the mission representatives, the commission's head
expressed satisfaction with the meeting.
He noted that studying international experience has made an
essential contribution to the country's future election
practice.
Representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR delegation expressed gratitude
for the warm welcome and questioned the fundamentals of
Azerbaijan's electoral system and electoral commissions.
They also talked about the work being done to update voter lists
and the preparations for the forthcoming early presidential
election on February 7, 2024.
In response to queries from mission representatives, Panahov
spoke about the methodical and intensive procedures taken to ensure
a free, fair, and transparent election.
He provided information about the establishment of polling
stations and the organization of voting in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan.
The meeting also featured an exchange of views on other matters
of mutual interest.
Previously, as a part of their visit to Azerbaijan,
Barker-Ciganikova and Goran Petrov held meetings with the First
Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Chairman of the
Parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building Ali
Huseynli and other local MPs.
