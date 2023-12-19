Russia, Tajikistan Strike Deal To Boost Agricultural Teaming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. The roadmap aimed at strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation for 2024–2026 has been signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, Trend reports.

This document was endorsed during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Agriculture, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and Russia's Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, in Moscow within the framework of the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission of these countries.

The meeting addressed issues of bilateral agricultural cooperation. The sides express readiness to reinforce collaboration concerning the supply of sunflower and sugar beet seeds into Tajikistan and the export of trout to Russia.

Additionally, both sides reached an agreement on the retraining and professional development of agricultural workers.

According to the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin, the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded 90 billion rubles (approximately $996 million) over nine months, with the total volume of Russian investments in the Tajik economy reaching 148 billion rubles ($1.6 billion).