Russia, Tajikistan Strike Deal To Boost Agricultural Teaming

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 19. The roadmap
aimed at strengthening bilateral agricultural cooperation for
2024–2026 has been signed between the Ministry of Agriculture of
Tajikistan and the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia, Trend reports.
This document was endorsed during a meeting between Tajikistan's
Minister of Agriculture, Qurbon Hakimzoda, and Russia's Minister of
Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, in Moscow within the framework of
the 19th session of the Intergovernmental Commission of these
countries.
The meeting addressed issues of bilateral agricultural
cooperation. The sides express readiness to reinforce collaboration
concerning the supply of sunflower and sugar beet seeds into
Tajikistan and the export of trout to Russia.
Additionally, both sides reached an agreement on the retraining
and professional development of agricultural workers.
According to the Prime Minister of Russia, Mikhail Mishustin,
the trade turnover between the two countries exceeded 90 billion
rubles (approximately $996 million) over nine months, with the
total volume of Russian investments in the Tajik economy reaching
148 billion rubles ($1.6 billion).
