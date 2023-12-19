Uzbekistan Seeks To Crane Its Ranking In Transparency International Index By 2030

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 19. Uzbekistan
plans to improve its position in the Transparency International
index by 50 positions by 2030, Trend reports.
The remark was made by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat
Mirziyoyev at the award ceremony for achievements in the fight
against corruption held in Tashkent.
The president recalled that in recent years, Uzbekistan has
risen by 42 positions in the Transparency International index,
taking the highest place in the region.
"This year, we have risen to 30th place in the Open Data
Inventory ranking. Moreover, Uzbekistan ranks 4th in the world in
terms of the number of open data sources. We have set a goal to
increase our place in this rating by another 50 positions by 2030,"
the head of Uzbekistan said.
According to the President, Uzbekistan will develop and
implement a national anti-corruption strategy by 2030.
"We will pay special attention to further ensuring transparency
of activities and increasing accountability of government agencies,
improving the open data system, and strengthening the legal
framework and institutional mechanisms of the sphere," Mirziyoyev
said.
He stressed that Uzbekistan will increase the potential of the
Anti-Corruption Agency by strengthening close cooperation with
foreign specialized institutions.
"Based on the most advanced international experience, new
mechanisms will be introduced, such as the institute for
preliminary studies on corruption and an anti-corruption
investigation," he added.
Meanwhile, Uzbekistan also aims at wider energy market
transparency, as earlier this year, the country gave green light to
a revised natural gas tariff, which will be enforced by
Uzbekistan's Uzbekneftegaz JSC and Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex LLC
oil and gas companies.
As per the Interdepartmental Tariff Commission under the Cabinet
of Ministers of Uzbekistan, this regulatory move is aimed at
ensuring fairness and transparency in the natural gas market and is
anticipated to have a significant impact on various sectors of the
economy.
