Ilham Aliyev's Candidacy For Early Presidential Election Approved

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. The candidacy of
Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the New Azerbaijan Party for the early
presidential election in the Republic of Azerbaijan, has been
approved, Trend reports.
The relevant decision was made today at a meeting of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.
Will be updated
