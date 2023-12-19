President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Decree On State Security Service

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on
amendments to Presidential Decree No. 724 of January 13, 2016 "On
ensuring the activity of the State Security Service of the Republic
of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.
The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve matters
arising from this decree.
