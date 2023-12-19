               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
President Ilham Aliyev Approves Amendments To Decree On State Security Service


12/19/2023 7:26:09 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on amendments to Presidential Decree No. 724 of January 13, 2016 "On ensuring the activity of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers has been instructed to resolve matters arising from this decree.

